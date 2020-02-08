Congressman Rice gives first-class seat to mother, baby caught up in flight delays

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Congressman Tom Rice was one of the thousands of people whose flight was delayed due to weather, but he took a moment to help out two weary travelers.
On his Facebook page, Rice said he was bumped to first class on his Friday flight to Myrtle Beach but was delayed for hours.
During the delay, he said he met little Hampton and her mother Haley who were heading to see Hampton’s grandmother in Murrells Inlet.
“Little Hampton had a long day and was a little tired. So she and her mom rode in my first-class seat, and I rode in the back, but you better believe I was smiling,” Rice said in his Facebook post.
This isn’t the first time Rice has given up his first-class seat. Recently, he gave a soldier on Christmas leave his upgraded airplane seat.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.