Woman accused of killing her newborns, throwing them in trash rejects plea deal

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach woman who allegedly killed her newborn infants before putting them in the trash rejected a plea deal Thursday, officials said.
Alyssa Dayvault is charged by North Myrtle Beach police with two counts of homicide by child abuse and two counts of destruction, desecration or removal of human remains in relation to two separate cases.
According to Tonya Root with the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, prosecutors offered Alyssa Dayvault a deal in which she would plead guilty to one charge of homicide by child abuse and would serve a sentence of 30 to 35 years in prison.
Because she rejected the plea deal, Dayvault will now go to trial on the charge, which carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison, Root said.
According to police, Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a baby boy at her home on South Oak Street in North Myrtle Beach around Dec. 2, 2018.
Dayvault reportedly said the child was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born. But police said Dayvault failed to seek medical treatment and disposed the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her home.
Dayvault allegedly told authorities she had given birth to another child, a baby girl, in November 2017 in an apartment on David Street in North Myrtle Beach. The situation allegedly had the same outcome.
Root said Dayvault’s trial date has not been set.
