Wanted robbery suspect turns himself in to Red Springs police

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) – An 18-year-old accused of robbing another man at gunpoint has turned himself in, according to the Red Springs Police Department.
Police said Khiante Mccallum was wanted for an armed robbery that happened Jan. 24 in the Food Lion parking lot on East 4th Avenue.
After interviewing Mccallum, detectives placed him under arrest, and he was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
A judge set a $75,000 bond for him and he was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.