Thousands without power in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry Electric reported more than 9,900 people without power around 1:50 early Friday morning.
According to Horry Electric’s Outage Viewer many of those reported power outages are south of Highway 544, west of Highway 17 Bypass, in the Burgess and Island Green areas.
At about 1:50 A.M. Santee Cooper’s outage map reported outages with their system impacted about 3,300 customers.
A fast moving strong line of storms moved across Horry County around 1:00 A.M.
