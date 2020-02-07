Suspect Search: One man accused of beating his victim with a piece of wood

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are trying to track down two suspects who are wanted in connection to two separate domestic violence incidents.
Horry County police are looking for Eric Morse.
Last month authorities responded to Mint Court in Little River in reference to a domestic disturbance.
The victim told officers she went into the house when she saw Morse come out from the side of the house while she was out walking her dog.
Once she got inside she closed the front door because Morse was trying to get in. She said he then kicked open the front door.
When Morse entered the house she said he grabbed a piece of broken wood from the damaged door casing and hit her on her right forearm.
In a separate incident, Morse is charged with slapping the victim in the head then pushing her into the bushes.
Morse is charged with three counts of domestic violence in the third-degree. He’s 48 years old with a last known address of Mint Court in Little River.
Horry County police are also searching for Jaqwon Gagum.
Officers responded last month to a home in Conway where a victim said she was threatened with a gun.
Officers said Gagum knocked on the door of the victim’s home and was told to come in. Once inside, the suspect went toward the back of the home looking for the victim who was in the bathroom at the time.
That victim said when she looked up, Gagum was standing over her, pointing a handgun to her head.
The victim told officers that Gagum cocked the handgun and told her not to play with him. The victim said she pushed Gagum away, then began yelling.
The victim said before Gagum left the home he made a reference to shooting up her house.
Gagum is charged with domestic violence in the first-degree. He’s 29 years old with a last known address of Swinton Drive in Conway.
