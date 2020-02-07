Sheriff’s office: Woman robbed, raped in Florence County by man she met online

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a woman he met online, and deputies believe other victims may be out there.
Florence County deputies were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to Clement Street where they met up with the victim.
She said that she met 33-year-old Ronnie Durant online, but when they met in person, she said he robbed her at gunpoint, forced her to have sex and then made her drive to multiple locations where the suspect robbed others of money and drugs.
During the investigation, authorities discovered another person who said they were sexually assaulted by Durant on Tuesday.
Durant was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping.
He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and believes that there may be other victims.
Anyone with knowledge or information about Duran is asked to call FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 395.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.