Public Schools of Robeson County announces two-hour delay for Friday

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County will have a two-hour delay on Friday due to the severe weather system that hit our area.
The school district said it is a precautionary measure to make sure conditions are good for everyone heading to school.
District officials said the two-hour delay ensures that there’s enough time for administrators and staff to confirm that building conditions are suitable for when students arrive at school.
The school district also provided this additional information to keep in mind when schools operate on a two-hour delay:
- Primetime will operate on a two-hour delay.
- The breakfast program is cancelled on school days when a 2-hour delay occurs.
- Buses arrive at the designated bus stop two hours later than on a normal school day.
- Most central office employees will report at 10:00 am unless directed by their immediate supervisor to report earlier.
