NWS: Straight line winds cause damage at Wyndham Seawatch pool in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff | February 7, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 2:24 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Windowpanes and beach chairs were thrown into a pool at the Wyndham Seawatch Plantation.

A viewer sent in the damage from the resort on Seawatch Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Many thought a waterspout caused the damage, but the National Weather Service doesn’t believe that’s the case.

Mark Willis with the NWS said straight-line winds hit in the area around 1 a.m. Friday.

He said there was other damage in Myrtle Beach around that time and believes the powerful winds moved up the coast.

