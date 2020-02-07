NWS: Straight line winds cause damage at Wyndham Seawatch pool in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Windowpanes and beach chairs were thrown into a pool at the Wyndham Seawatch Plantation.
A viewer sent in the damage from the resort on Seawatch Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Many thought a waterspout caused the damage, but the National Weather Service doesn’t believe that’s the case.
Mark Willis with the NWS said straight-line winds hit in the area around 1 a.m. Friday.
He said there was other damage in Myrtle Beach around that time and believes the powerful winds moved up the coast.
