N.C. man wanted on kidnapping, sex charges surrenders himself to investigators

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County man who was wanted on some serious charges is now behind bars.
The sheriff’s office said 54-year-old Abe McMillan surrendered himself to investigators on Friday morning.
He is charged with first-degree forcible sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping and crime against nature.
He is currently at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
The Eastern District of North Carolina, U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the investigation.
