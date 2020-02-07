N.C. man wanted on kidnapping, sex charges surrenders himself to investigators

N.C. man wanted on kidnapping, sex charges surrenders himself to investigators
Abe McMillian (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | February 7, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 4:59 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County man who was wanted on some serious charges is now behind bars.

The sheriff’s office said 54-year-old Abe McMillan surrendered himself to investigators on Friday morning.

He is charged with first-degree forcible sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping and crime against nature.

He is currently at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

The Eastern District of North Carolina, U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.