Murrells Inlet man accused of threatening to kill woman, choking her with towel

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies arrested a Murrells Inlet man accused of threatening to kill his son’s girlfriend.
A deputy was dispatched on Feb. 1 to Newman Loop where he found a woman running down Waverly Road with no shoes.
She told deputies that she had just washed her hair and put a towel around her head when she heard loud banging at her door. She said that when she opened the door her boyfriend’s father, identified as 47-year-old Gabriel Pena, was about to kick the door and instead kicked the victim in the stomach and then grabbed her arms.
“The male suspect then grabbed the towel off her head and started pulling her hair and then wrapped the towel around the victim’s neck trying to choke her and threatened the victim by stating that he is going to kill her,” according to a police report.
The victim said she managed to escape and run out of the house and down the street to get help.
Authorities said Pena drove away from the scene before deputies arrived.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office managed to track him down and arrested Pena on Friday.
He is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and burglary. He is currently at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
