Man accused of breaking into Florence home while residents were sleeping

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a home while the residents were asleep.
According to a news release, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Waverly Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 30 for a burglary call.
Police say the victims were asleep inside the home and were awakened by the suspects attempting to break-in.
According to the release, the suspects fled the scene after a “brief physical alteration” with one of the victims.
One of the suspects, identified as 21-year-old Joel Demetrius Waiters, was detained shortly after the burglary and was later charged, the release stated.
Online records show Waiters is charged with first-degree burglary. No bond has been set on his charge.
If you have any information on the case, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
