Man accused of breaking into Florence home while residents were sleeping
Joel Demetrius Waiters (Source: FCDC)
By WMBF News Staff | February 7, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 11:45 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a home while the residents were asleep.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Waverly Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 30 for a burglary call.

Police say the victims were asleep inside the home and were awakened by the suspects attempting to break-in.

According to the release, the suspects fled the scene after a “brief physical alteration” with one of the victims.

One of the suspects, identified as 21-year-old Joel Demetrius Waiters, was detained shortly after the burglary and was later charged, the release stated.

Online records show Waiters is charged with first-degree burglary. No bond has been set on his charge.

If you have any information on the case, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.

