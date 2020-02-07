Judge sentences Loris man to 15 years on child sex assault, drug charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris man pleaded guilty on Thursday to sexual assault and drug charges.
Al Green, 26, of Loris was expected to go to trial this week, but instead pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and possession of fentanyl.
The judge sentenced him to 15 years on the sexual assault charge, which is the maximum, and five years in prison to time served for the drug charge, according to Leigh Andrew, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
Green will also be required to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS monitor for the rest of his life once he’s released from prison.
