‘It’s the ultimate honor’: Darius Rucker among 3 new inductees into S.C. Hall of Fame

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a historical moment in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, Dr. Leo Twiggs and Darius Rucker were inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame.
“This is the ultimate honor. If you’re in South Carolina. This is the ultimate honor,” Twiggs said smiling ear-to-ear Friday.
“All three African-Americans, all three being recognized here in South Carolina in 2020, it doesn’t get much better,” said Dr. W. Franklin Evans, President of Vorhees College.
Evans accepted the award on the behalf of the Wright Family.
The all-black class is a first for the state’s Hall of Fame.
Each one is a pioneer in their own right, leaving an unmistakable mark on the Palmetto State. And now they will forever be remembered.
WMBF News reporter Aaron Ladd was at the ceremony and was the only local reporter to talk one-on-one with Grammy award-winning artist Darius Rucker about the honor. You can watch his full report on the historic ceremony on WMBF News at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.