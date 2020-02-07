Horry County veteran moves back home after hurricanes destroyed it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marine Corps veteran in Horry County is back in his home after it was damaged by multiple hurricanes.
Thanks to the help of volunteers and donors with Samaritan’s Purse, Chris Holmes, who served during Desert Storm, can now live comfortably in his brand new home.
Dozens of people, including family members of Holmes and volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse, gathered outside his home Friday afternoon to welcome him back.
Holmes tried to live in his home for as long as he could after it was damaged. In fact, a tree crushed part of the home, but he said he just lived in the part of the home that wasn’t crushed.
Floodwaters also made their way inside. He just kept living in the home even though the floor was uneven due to the floodwater.
Eventually, he realized he couldn’t live there anymore, so he hopped around from place to place before finally, someone from Samaritan’s Purse came across him and asked if he needed help.
He applied for a new home and was accepted. Around 90 days after that acceptance, Holmes is back home.
The new home is in the same spot as his previous home, but it’s elevated, and the exterior and interior are completely new.
“Samaritan’s Purse is the best,” Holmes said. “They take time, and they work with you. The people are so loving and so great.”
Leaders with Samaritan’s Purse said Holmes was more than deserving.
“He’s very humble,” Tony Krofchik, program manager with Samaritan’s Purse, said. “He didn’t come seeking help. We tracked him down. He’s so grateful. And it’s encouraging to us and it helps us just go out and find more people to help and continue to serve God in that manner.”
Now that Holmes is finally home, he’s glad to get a new start on life.
“This is unreal,” Holmes said. “I’m really blessed, and I’m so happy.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.