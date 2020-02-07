Georgetown man faces sexual assault charges with minor under 11 years old

Georgetown man faces sexual assault charges with minor under 11 years old
Fernando Rivera (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | February 7, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 3:10 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Arrest warrants show 57-year-old Fernando Rivera, of Georgetown, committed sexual battery against a victim who was under the age of 11 between 2014 and 2017. A police report that was taken on Jan. 28, 2020 shows the victim is 8 years old.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center under no bond.

