Georgetown man faces sexual assault charges with minor under 11 years old

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Arrest warrants show 57-year-old Fernando Rivera, of Georgetown, committed sexual battery against a victim who was under the age of 11 between 2014 and 2017. A police report that was taken on Jan. 28, 2020 shows the victim is 8 years old.
He was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center under no bond.
