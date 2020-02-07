Former CCU professor, Conway researching natural disaster response

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former professor at Coastal Carolina University is working with the city of Conway to research how the city communicates with its residents following a natural disaster.
According to the city of Conway, Dr. LaMesha “MeMe” Craft is conducting a poll in an effort to see how the city can best work as a municipality to assist residents before, during, and after any natural disaster.
Craft’s Conway home was flooded during Hurricane Florence. Craft moved into the home just three months before, in June 2018.
If you are interested in participating, email Craft at dr.l.craft2020@gmail.com
