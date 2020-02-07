FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds exit, chilly start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The strong winds quickly exit overnight as much cooler weather returns to start the weekend.
Winds have been gusting upwards of 45 mph for most of Friday but will quickly relax after sunset. By sunrise Saturday morning, we’ll see calm winds under sunny skies.
Temperatures fall off tonight as we start Saturday morning off around 35°. We’ll call is seasonably cool through the day as we top out around 55° in Saturday afternoon. More clouds will filter in late in the day but rain chances look to remain slim. These clouds quickly filter out by Sunday morning.
It doesn’t take long for the warmer weather to filter back into the Carolinas. We’re safely away from the freezing mark Sunday morning and hit 60° by the afternoon. This is just the beginning with afternoon highs expected to hit 70° again by Monday and Tuesday!
Our next storm system will arrive on Tuesday with another round of heavy rain looking likely. Severe weather isn’t expected but another round of 1″ to 2″ is likely through Tuesday night.
