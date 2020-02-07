FIRST ALERT: A few showers this morning, strong winds throughout the day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The threat for severe weather is over and what a system it was! There are plenty of storm reports from the strong cold front and line of storms. Here's an early look at reports along the East Coast. You'll notice plenty of tornado reports up near Charlotte and even a few closer to the Upstate.
While our severe weather threat may be over, we are still feeling the effects of that system for Friday. High temperatures have already occurred at midnight. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the morning with gusty winds. Highs this afternoon will be cooler with readings in the low-mid 50s. So the morning hours will be warmer than your afternoon. Keep that in mind.
Along with the dropping temperatures, winds will be gusty today! A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM this evening as wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible throughout the day. A few isolated gusts of 50 mph will be possible. Keep this in mind for the morning commute. I would expect the drive times to be a little slower due to the wind energy sticking around.
Those winds will usher in colder temperatures for tonight. Lows will drop down into the lower 30s in the Pee Dee. Lows along the beaches will return to the upper 30s. Have Friday night plans? You'll need to grab the coat/jacket. Factor in some of the winds overnight and it'll make it feel even colder than that.
Sunny skies prevail this weekend but it is a cooler start. Temperatures only hit 51° on Saturday afternoon in the Grand Strand but return to the 60s for Sunday. We’ll continue a warming trend with the 70s returning early next week.
