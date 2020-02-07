FIRST ALERT: Chilly and less windy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The storm system responsible for the severe storms and strong winds will continue to pull well away from the region today with much calmer weather to start the weekend.
After a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s, readings will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon. Sunny skies in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Despite the clouds, the forecast remains dry. These clouds quickly filter out by Sunday morning.
It doesn’t take long for the warmer weather to move back into the Carolinas. We’re safely away from the freezing mark Sunday morning and hit the upper 50s to near 60° by the afternoon.
The warming trend will continue into next week as temperatures once again hit 70 by Tuesday.
Along with the increasing warmth next week, we’ll also see more rain chances. Our next storm system will arrive on Tuesday with another round of heavy rain looking likely. Severe weather isn’t expected but another round locally heavy rain will be possible.
