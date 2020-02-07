Crash sends vehicle into body of water near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A car ended up in a body of water following a crash Friday morning in the Surfside Beach area.
Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson, said crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at 8732 Highway 17 Bypass just before noon.
One of the vehicles involved in the accident ended up submerged in a body of water. According to Casey, the vehicle’s occupant was already out of the water when crews arrived on scene.
Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Casey said. He added a utility pole was knocked over in the crash.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
