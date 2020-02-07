City of Myrtle Beach receives $500,000 grant to fight opioid epidemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A $500,000 grant will be coming to the Grand Strand to help the city of Myrtle Beach fight the ongoing opioid crisis.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune announced during Thursday’s city council workshop that the city had been awarded a grant from the state government to go toward fighting the issue.
State lawmakers determined how much to give Myrtle Beach after research was done at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said South Carolina state Rep. Alan Clemmons worked closely with the city as a leader on the House Budget and Writing Committee to make sure the funds could be provided.
The grant is scheduled as a pilot program, meaning it would just be for this year. It is scheduled for the city to accept the grant during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Kruea said while it is important to treat addiction for those who need help due to the severity of the disease, lessening addiction can ease other problems the city faces.
“Our police and fire departments are equipped with Narcan, and we have way too many opioid overdoses, on a weekly basis here, but we’re saving people’s lives but we need to get them the treatment that we need, also curing the opioid problem will cure some of the other social ills that we have which would include, shoplifting that exists for example," Kruea said.
