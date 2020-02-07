CCU football focusing on consistency during early spring practice period

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Football season isn’t over just yet, the Chanticleers football team was back in action Thursday for an earlier than usual spring football session.
“You spend a lot of time in the weight room and on the field doing a lot of running and conditioning," started junior quarterback Fred Payton, Jr. "But it’s always fun getting back to what you love.”
The theme for the 2020 spring session: the number ’24′. CCU is focusing on closing out games after losing 5 of their 7 games by a margin of just 24 points.
“We didn’t feel like the even against the top competition the top teams in our conference, we didn’t feel like those guys were that much better than us," started senior LB Teddy Gallagher.
Both offense and defense shared the blame for mental errors that led to close losses in 2019.
“I think the mental errors is what we have to fix the most," Payton said. "But once we get that fixed, we have all the talent in the world, a great coaching staff.”
The Chants have 13 more practices before the annual spring game, held this year on March 5.
