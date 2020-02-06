Tornado touches down in Kannapolis

February 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 3:57 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tornado touched down in Kannapolis Thursday amid Tornado Warnings and Watches in the WBTV viewing area.

The tornado touched down near Lane Street and the Interstate 85 Exit, the city of Kannapolis confirmed around 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported but there is property damage and downed power lines.

Viewers sent pictures of debris on South Main Street in Kannapolis.

1216 South Main Street Kannapolis

Significant rain is expected to hit the area for the rest of the day.

[ Tornado Warning in effect for parts of WBTV viewing area ]

“We do have streets that have some debris and flooding so please stay off the streets and shelter in place if possible,” the city urged.

Multiple reports came in of downed trees in areas including Huntersville and Gaston County.

The National Weather Service said a tree on a house was likely due to a tornado.

