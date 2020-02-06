SLED investigates Atlantic Beach’s 2019 mayoral election

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into Atlantic Beach’s 2019 mayoral election.
Tommy Crosby, a spokesperson for the State Law Enforcement Division, confirmed that the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office requested the investigation after allegations were raised about possible violations during the mayoral election.
Incumbent Jake Evans faced off against challenger Brian Taylor during the November elections. Evans kept his seat as mayor.
This isn’t the first time the town of Atlantic Beach has gone through town council troubles.
Back in 2011, the town had to hold a new election when the election process was challenged. Some people said they experience intimidation at the polls.
Then in 2013, two former councilwomen filed appeals after they weren’t re-elected. The contested that the election was held on the wrong day and by the wrong election commission.
