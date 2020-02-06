School bus drives through standing water in Iredell Co., investigation underway

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An elementary school bus drove through standing water in Iredell County Thursday, now school officials say an investigation is underway.
Iredell-Statesville Schools dismissed school early Thursday due to inclement weather and the forecast for heavy rains and worsening conditions throughout the day.
Officials say Iredell-Statesville school bus 312 out of Troutman Elementary drove through standing water in Ridge Creek subdivision located off of Clontz Hill Road in Troutman.
The I-SS administration is investigating the incident.
Prior to leaving the elementary campus, officials say school administration assigned an additional adult monitor to ride each bus in an effort to more closely monitor weather and road conditions.
The bus drove into the neighborhood, which has only one way in and one way out, at 11:34 a.m. After dropping off students in the neighborhood, there was a significant change to the water level on the roadway.
Officials say the driver called the principal, and asked for advice. The bus sat for several minutes as a decision was made about leaving the neighborhood. After discussion among three adults and watching multiple other vehicles drive through the area without incident, officials say the driver was directed by her supervisor to leave the neighborhood. The bus drove through the water at 11:51 a.m.
“The district does acknowledge that drivers are trained to not drive through water unless it is an emergency. After completing a review of the situation, the district will determine further action,” a press release read.
Superintendent Brady Johnson reported that all students returned home safely today.
“Inclement weather calls are extremely difficult and complex. We do acknowledge that is very disruptive, but these decisions are made with the facts that we have at the moment, and with the best interest of the students in mind. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate these difficult decisions,” Johnson said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.