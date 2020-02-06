Rolling Stones returns to North America for 15-city tour, including Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - "You can't always get what you want," but this time around you can! The Rolling Stones are going back on tour and they're making a stop in North Carolina along the way.
After much anticipation, the Rolling Stones has officially announced they will bring their “No Filter Tour” to North America for a 15-city run in 2020.
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood will take over Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, July 1.
And if you "(Can't Get No) Satisfaction" from this news, you may need somebody to "Gimme Shelter" because people are likely going to be hyped for this critically acclaimed show.
The tour chicks off in San Diego, May 8 and will wrap up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, July 9.
Other cities where the band will play that it hasn't performed in recently include Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 14, but you can register for a pre-sale code by Feb. 11 to get early access to tickets. Pre-sale tickets will only be available from 10 a.m., Feb. 12 to 10 p.m., Feb. 13.
The price of tickets has not yet been listed.
The band postponed some shows in its North American tour last year because Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the frontman returned to form to complete a slate of rescheduled shows.
