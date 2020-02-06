Police investigate reported carjacking; heavy police presence seen in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A heavy police presence was seen in the Carolina Forest area late Wednesday night.
Several WMBF viewers reported seeing several police cruisers near Postal Way.
According to Lt. Thomas DelPercio with Horry County police, officers were investigating a reported carjacking out of Myrtle Beach.
DelPercio added that police stopped a suspect, but that person’s name has not been released.
No additional details were immediately available.
