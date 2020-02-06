Pathways to Possibilities fair shows middle schoolers career opportunities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Not even in high school yet but eighth-grade students from around the state got a glimpse into possible career paths.
The interactive fair in Horry County showed career paths ranging from construction and architecture to careers in law enforcement and government. Each booth at the career fair talked to students about ways to get into that career, what education level is needed and what they can expect to see once they get into that role.
Special education teachers from Waccamaw Middle School said not only are they happy that the fair had information for students at all levels, but they also said events like these keep students motivated.
“It is vital for our kids to understand all of the career opportunities that are out there. When you’re in school and you’re just working for it to end and you don’t understand what that end is, it could be very difficult to be motivated" they said.
Students from North Myrtle Beach Middle School said they enjoyed how hands-on the event was and that it opened their eyes up to career paths they didn’t know were possible.
“I have always loved medicine and all, and that was really interesting, to work with it in person and see different career paths it could take and how it works and how much money you could make and all that," one student said.
“I’ve always known about pottery, obviously, but I didn’t know you could make money. I thought it was just a hobby," another student replied.
Professionals who had booths at the event said they want students to know that some jobs aren’t what you expect them to be.
“The girls who come up in here and they’re looking at it like, ‘Eh, construction, I don’t think so.’ And I tell them when I was a little girl, I didn’t think I would work for a roofer, but I do” said Stephanie Bohardt from Monarch Roofing.
The event continues again on Thursday for more middle school students.
