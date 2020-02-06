New business innovation center coming to downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans for a high-tech innovation center are in the works in downtown Myrtle Beach.
The city is partnering with Horry Telephone Cooperative to create the space that will be on 9th Avenue North for local entrepreneurs.
“This is one of the first things that’s going to happen to revitalize the area, but also create economic development,” Gina Trimarco with the city’s Technology Advisory Group said.
It’s the first step in the city's master plan to transform this area into the art and innovation district.
The center will house private office spaces, a conference room and collaborative workspaces known as hot desks.
Trimarco said the city started to work on the plan a little more than a year ago to bring more tech startups, entrepreneurs and artists to the area, eventually filling the empty storefronts.
“A lot of small businesses in particular and we’re seeing interests in large businesses that just want to have a presence in the city,” Trimarco said.
Andrew Paulussen and his wife’s House Parts business is one of a few stores left standing on the block.
Paulussen said he wished the innovation center was around when they started out.
“It took a lot of energy and money to get to where we are today so to see someone or entities that have the ability to have that opportunity afforded to them, I think it’s great just because it’s good for this area,” he said.
With the help of HTC, tenants will have high-speed internet. The city has already received more than 20 applications from those interested in the space.
"I have a feeling we’re going to need another space,” Trimarco said.
