A new apartment complex could be coming to the Grande Dunes community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Development is a hot topic on the Grand Strand, and now a new apartment complex could be coming to another Myrtle Beach community.
The proposed apartment complex, “The Lively,” would in the Grande Dunes Community at the corner of Grande Dunes Boulevard and Cipriana Drive. Myrtle Beach’s Community Appearance Board will meet on Thursday to discuss the matter.
The proposal for the building permit request would include (4) four-story apartment buildings, a fitness center, (7) two-story garages/storage buildings, a pool and a dog park. It’s a total of 304 dwelling units.
If approved, this would be the third “The Lively" apartment complex on the Grand Strand.
Neighbors around the area say they have some concerns about the increase in traffic the apartment complex could bring. City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson, Mark Kruea, said this area was built knowing it would have an increase of homes or apartments. He added the Grande Dunes as a whole was designed to be built for thousands of people, with roads being built to accommodate the infrastructure.
The Community Appearance Board approval is essentially the last major hurdle for the proposal and if approved, the building permit will be submitted to the city to review. After that, they have the go ahead to begin building.
Kruea said a big reason for growth in the Grande Dunes community is because it’s right in the heart of the city.
Some residents have inquired about the cap for development.
“Back when the zoning was applied for the Grande Dunes area, which runs from the ocean all the way across to the waterway, there is a total number of home sites or rooftops that would be allowed but we’re not there yet. It’s in the thousands,” Kruea said.
Kruea added they anticipate the Grande Dunes area as a whole to be a big addition to the community.
The Community Appearance Board meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Services Building.
