Myrtle Beach man gets 12 years on drug, weapons charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend over a decade behind bars on drug and weapons charges.
According to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 26-year-old Sha’Rah Deshawn McCray pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a stolen firearm.
The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Larry B. Hyman sentenced McCray to 12 years in prison for the heroin charge and five years for the weapons charge.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.