Hartsville police recover stolen bronze fox sculpture; searching for truck

Police say a bronze sculpture of a red fox that was stolen from a public park in the City of Hartsville has been recovered. (Source: Hartsville Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | February 5, 2020 at 10:19 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 10:19 PM

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville police said they have recovered a stolen bronze fox sculpture, but the investigation into who took it isn’t over.

Police said an alert homeowner helped authorities find the fox.

The sculpture is part of an installation of bronze sculptures in the shape of red foxes spread among the city’s historic sites and businesses in 2013. It’s worth several thousand dollars.

Police are still trying to find the person who took the fox.

They posted video of a vehicle of interest involved in the theft. It’s a white pick-up truck and the department said that there are a couple of white decals on the upper rear windows of the truck.

Anyone with information on the truck is asked to message the Hartsville Police Department on Facebook or call the department at 843-383-3011.

