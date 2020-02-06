Hartsville police recover stolen bronze fox sculpture; searching for truck

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville police said they have recovered a stolen bronze fox sculpture, but the investigation into who took it isn’t over.
Police said an alert homeowner helped authorities find the fox.
The sculpture is part of an installation of bronze sculptures in the shape of red foxes spread among the city’s historic sites and businesses in 2013. It’s worth several thousand dollars.
Police are still trying to find the person who took the fox.
They posted video of a vehicle of interest involved in the theft. It’s a white pick-up truck and the department said that there are a couple of white decals on the upper rear windows of the truck.
Anyone with information on the truck is asked to message the Hartsville Police Department on Facebook or call the department at 843-383-3011.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.