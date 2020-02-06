Grand jury indicts Conway man accused of killing 3 in drunk driving crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The case of a man accused of killing three people while driving drunk in Myrtle Beach in May 2018 is moving forward.
According to public index records, a grand jury indicted Garth Treadway on January 15 on three counts of reckless homicide caused by injury from vehicle.
He was originally charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death.
The indictment shows that a grand jury believes there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.
Officials said Nicholas Norris, Kristie Drewes and Gulnoza Tashmatova died as a result of Treadway’s drunk driving on Robert Grissom Parkway. Police said he also injured a 4-year-old child.
