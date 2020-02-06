LIST: School delays, cancellations in the Pee Dee, Grand Strand ahead of severe weather

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Schools in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand have announced early dismissal times and cancellations ahead of severe weather Thursday night.
SCHOOLS:
Florence School District Three
- Alternative Center for Education – 2:30 p.m. early dismissal
- Panther Pride Academy, Lake City Early Childhood Center and Scranton Elementary – 1:30 p.m. early dismissal
- Olanta Elementary – 1:40 p.m. early dismissal
- J. C. Lynch Elementary and Main Street Elementary – 1:45 p.m. early dismissal
- J. Paul Truluck Magnet and Ronald E. McNair School – 2:25 p.m. early dismissal
- Lake City High – 2:56 p.m. early dismissal
According to Florence School District 3, the early dismissal is for students only. Employees will remain on their normal schedules.
Florence School District One
All FSD1 schools will close early Thursday. Elementary students will be dismissed at 12:10, and middle and high school students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. All after school activities will also be cancelled.
Florence-Darlington Technical College
All college activities and evening classes will be canceled beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. The school will operate on a normal schedule Friday.
Francis Marion University
FMU is canceling all evening activities, including classes, after 5 p.m. Thursday. The school will operate on a normal schedule Friday.
Scotland County Schools
Scotland County Schools will dismiss early Thursday.
- Elementary schools will release at 2:00 p.m.
- Middle schools will release at 2:45 p.m.
- Scotland High School will release at 2:00 p.m.
- Shaw Academy will release at 1:30 p.m.
- SEarCH will release at 12:45 p.m.
All after-school events and activities have also been cancelled.
Scotland Early College High School
High school classes will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Parent-teacher conferences will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Marion County School District
The Marion County School District is cancelling all after-school activities Thursday.
Horry County Schools
All after-school events to include extracurricular activities, clubs, and athletic practices/games, have been canceled Thursday. The cancellation does not apply to after-school childcare as it will operate on a normal schedule.
Public Schools of Robeson County
All after-school programs and activities, including athletic games, practices, driver education and tutoring have been canceled Thursday.
OTHER:
Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority will not operate any bus services after 5:00 p.m. Thursday.
