FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong-severe storms arrive this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as the potent cold front brings the threat of severe weather to our area.
OUTLOOK
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the entire area now to an enhanced risk of severe weather (level three out of five) for the strong-severe storms. The main threats have not changed but the confidence in strong to severe storms is increasing. Let’s break down the timing and the threats for you.
TIMING
Most of today will remain quiet despite a few rounds of rain this morning. Those showers will stick around for the morning commute before clearing takes place for majority of the late morning and early afternoon hours. Expect the storms to arrive along I-95 around 10 PM tonight and into Friday morning. There is a chance we see a few stronger storms try to form ahead of the line of storms that could impact areas west of I-95 earlier but the main line should hold off until 10 PM or so. That would put the storms into the Grand Strand by 1 AM or later Friday morning. There is still a chance the line of storms accelerates faster than expected or even slows down just a touch, which would change those arrival times. The best way to stay updated? Download the First Alert Weather App and get ready for those video updates throughout today.
THREATS
Strong, damaging winds will be the main threat with the storms later this evening. Even before the storms arrive, expect winds to gust upwards of 45 mph throughout today.
The strongest winds will occur along the leading edge of the line of storms that's expected to arrive late tonight. Any stronger storms that develop have the chance to produce wind gusts upwards of 65 mph.
TORNADO THREAT
While the tornado threat is low, it’s not completely zero. We’ll have to watch for any signs of rotation within the line of storms tonight. Anytime you have strong winds ahead of the line, you will have to watch both ends of those bowing segments. Any sort of kink in the line of storms could produce a quick spin up. The good news? The tornado threat is much lower than the damaging wind threat.
HEAVY RAIN
The flooding threat will remain to the west of our area but a soaking rain is expected locally. Rain totals have been consistent between 1-2″, leading to some short-term ponding on the roadways before Friday morning.
CLEARING TREND
Expect the rain and storms to quickly exit Friday. We’ll continue to see some showers around sunrise Friday but sunny skies should return by the afternoon. Temperatures will turn cooler for the weekend with afternoon highs in the middle 50s for both Friday and Saturday. We’ll warm up into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon.
