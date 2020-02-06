FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong-severe storms arrive this evening

Most of today will remain quiet despite a few rounds of rain this morning. Those showers will stick around for the morning commute before clearing takes place for majority of the late morning and early afternoon hours. Expect the storms to arrive along I-95 around 10 PM tonight and into Friday morning. There is a chance we see a few stronger storms try to form ahead of the line of storms that could impact areas west of I-95 earlier but the main line should hold off until 10 PM or so. That would put the storms into the Grand Strand by 1 AM or later Friday morning. There is still a chance the line of storms accelerates faster than expected or even slows down just a touch, which would change those arrival times. The best way to stay updated? Download the First Alert Weather App and get ready for those video updates throughout today.