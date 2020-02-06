Conway man on the run after convicted of trying to break into 71-year-old’s home

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for a man who was convicted of trying to break into a 71-year-old woman’s home back in 2018.
A jury found 36-year-old Devin Outen, of Conway, guilty of attempted first-degree burglary on Thursday. The trial started on Wednesday, but authorities said he failed to return to court, so a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Outen was tried in absentia and Circuit Court Judge Steven John sentenced him, but that sentence has been sealed until Outen has been arrested. The minimum sentence for the charge is 15 years in prison.
The victim called 911 back in July 2018 and reported that a man used a tire iron to force open her back door. She ran out the front door while talking to 911 dispatchers. The victim also managed to grab her gun before running out of her home.
During the trial, the victim testified that Outen ran toward her and she fired two shots at him and believed that one of the shots hit him.
She said Outen ran to another lot, got into a vehicle and tried to drive off but he hit a ditch. She said Outen got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.
Horry County police found Outen a short distance away on Highway 544 near the Dollar General store and took him into custody.
Authorities said he did suffer a gunshot wound in his stomach and was taken to a hospital. He was later charged in the case.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.