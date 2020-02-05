100-year-old Tuskegee Airman, Cleveland Native honored during State of the Union address by President Donald Trump

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 100-year-old Charles McGee was recognized by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address.
The Cleveland native is a retired U.S. Air Force Col. who served as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen.
President Donald Trump stopped to recognize McGee alongside his great-grandson, Ian Lanphier, at the State of the Union address.
McGee was honored with a promotion to brigadier general.
According to NBC News, McGee flew 409 fighter combat missions during his tenure in three wars.
He celebrated his 100th birthday in the sky on Dec. 6, 2019.
If you’d like to learn more, McGee will speak with NASA at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, discussing his experiences as a trailblazer.
