11-year-old Loris native reported missing in Colorado; community gathers for vigil

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris community will gather Wednesday night to pray for the safe return of an 11-year-old boy who disappeared from his home in Colorado Springs.
Gannon Stauch was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in the area, including his mother and grandparents.
Gannon was last seen on January 27. Surveillance video from a neighbor shows a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon vanished. But when the truck returns a few hours later, only one person gets out.
A vigil is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday at 4841 Main Street in Loris.
Anyone with information on Gannon’s whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or 911.
