11-year-old Loris native reported missing in Colorado; community gathers for vigil

11-year-old Loris native reported missing in Colorado; community gathers for vigil
A search for a missing 11-year-old boy in Colorado was upgraded Thursday. (Source: Photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office/KKTV/CNN)
By WMBF News Staff | February 5, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 6:15 PM

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris community will gather Wednesday night to pray for the safe return of an 11-year-old boy who disappeared from his home in Colorado Springs.

Gannon Stauch was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in the area, including his mother and grandparents.

Gannon was last seen on January 27. Surveillance video from a neighbor shows a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon vanished. But when the truck returns a few hours later, only one person gets out.

A vigil is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday at 4841 Main Street in Loris.

Anyone with information on Gannon’s whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.