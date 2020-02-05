U.S. legislators from SC respond to President Trump’s State of the Union address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U. S. legislators from South Carolina responded to President Trump’s State of the Union address given on Feb. 4. Some gave the president praise while another disputed some of the claims that he made.
During his address, President Trump declared the nation was “stronger than ever before", making this statement on the night before his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes to impeach him.
U.S. House Majority Whip Jame Clyburn disagreed with the president’s speech stating that, “Tonight’s address demonstrated that our president is out of touch and out of time.”
Clyburn also stated that the country was not experiencing a ‘Great Comeback’, and that the real challenge was ensuring America’s greatness was accessible and affordable for all.
Clyburn continued by saying that the president had betrayed the trust of working families and farmers by pursuing policies that benefited the elite and incited trade wars that hurt the people who truly make America great.
“A vital source of American greatness has always been the contributions of immigrants. Instead of continuing this tradition, this president has chosen to enact cruel and self-defeating immigration policies, snatching children from their parents and caging them at the Border and banning immigrants from Muslim and African nations,” Clyburn said.
The Majority Whip also stated the economy’s success stemmed from the president’s predecessor, former President Barrack Obama, who worked with Congress to bring the nation back from the brink of economic depression.
U.S. Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham had a different reaction to the president’s address.
Both commented on how the economy has thrived since President Trump took office.
According to the White House, South Carolina’s unemployment rate is 2.3%, a record low. The White House
Scott focused on how the economy has impacted minorities in the state and how the president is focused on helping all Americans, especially those who have been left behind. The president acknowledged Scott on his work with 135 Opportunity Zones in the state, which have attracted investment to previously forgotten communities in Charleston, Greenville and Richland counties.
Senator Lindsey Graham gave his approval of the president’s speech, stating that the president isn’t the kind of guy you’d want to remove from office due to his accomplishments during his presidency.
Graham also stated that he appreciated the work that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had accomplished but he believed that her tearing up the president’s speech would not discredit his accomplishments.
The White House states that in South Carolina, since President Trump’s election 122,000 jobs have been created, including 19,000 manufacturing jobs.
