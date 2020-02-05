U.S. Census Bureau recruiting thousands to help with count

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people across the country, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee to help with the 2020 Census count.
A Myrtle Beach spokesperson told WMBF News that this April’s census is important because of how much growth the city and surrounding areas have seen in recent years. It helps the city plan for growth and learn about the makeup of people who live in Myrtle Beach.
The Census jobs provide flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training.
To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen.
