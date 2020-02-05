Unofficial results show Carter Weaver wins Georgetown County sheriff’s race

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The votes are in, and unofficial results show Carter Weaver will be the next sheriff of Georgetown County.
Weaver was serving as the interim sheriff after Lane Cribb, who served as sheriff since 1992, died on September 19 after a brief illness.
Weaver ran unopposed because a Democratic challenger who had filed to run failed to submit mandatory paperwork before the deadline. That candidate was disqualified.
The unofficial results show that Weaver received 3,510 votes, and there were 332 write-in votes.
The results will be certified on Friday.
Weaver will serve as sheriff until January 2021 to complete Cribb’s term.
The regular general election in November 2020 will then decide who will serve as sheriff for the next four years, beginning that January.
