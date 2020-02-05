‘True hero:’ Florence County investigator hurt in ambush watches State of the Union with Rep. Rice

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – One of the law enforcement officers hurt during the ambush at Vintage Place had a front-row seat to history.
Florence County Inv. Sarah Miller was Congressman Tom Rice’s guest for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Each member of Congress is given one ticket that allows them to bring a guest.
Miller was shot during the ambush on Oct. 3, 2018, while authorities were serving a warrant at the home of Fred Hopkins. Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Inv. Farrah Turner died in the shooting. Miller and four other law enforcement officers were hurt.
Rice posted pictures on social media of the pair before the State of the Union address, including a selfie in the Capitol, where he called her a true hero.
Miller suffered life-threatening injuries and has gone through multiple surgeries since the shooting.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office thanked Rice for recognizing her and said he has supported the sheriff’s office.
“Congressman Rice has been there for our officers and continues to support us. Sarah is our hero we are blessed to have her in this office,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
