TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has shut down part of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to police.
Myrtle Beach police said that all southbound lanes of the bypass are closed at 38th Avenue North.
Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said that three vehicles are involved in the crash and three people were taken to the hospital. He said it’s not clear how badly they were hurt in the wreck.
Police are asking drivers to take an alternate route while crews work to reopen the road.
