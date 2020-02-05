1 person flown to hospital after Pawleys Island crash, officials say

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was seriously hurt Tuesday night after a crash in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue.
Crews were called to the scene of the wreck at King’s River Road and Blue Stem Drive.
They said a person was trapped inside and had to be extricated. Crews said that person was in critical condition and was being flown to the hospital.
It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was also called to the scene of the wreck.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.