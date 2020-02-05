‘It’s arson:’ Experts warn parents of new social media challenge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In today’s social media world, challenges are frequently posted online. But some can pose a serious risk.
The most recent challenge is the “outlet challenge.” It involves using a penny and a cell phone charger box, leaving just enough space to put the penny between the wall and waiting for an electric current.
For kids, it may seem like a fun way to watch a spark light up. But Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said it could start a fire in the wall and could short circuit everything else in the room. Beyond that, Evans said it can have serious consequences.
“It’s arson," Evans said. "Basically what they are doing is starting a fire. Whether they think it’s fun or not, it’s arson and that’s a big penalty that could ruin their lives.”
So far, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department hasn’t seen this challenge happening, but they still encourage you to talk with your kids and loved ones about the dangers surrounding some social media challenges.
Stanton Greenawalt, a cybersecurity professor at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, said there are steps parents can take to keep their kids safe while using apps.
First, monitor your child’s account and have a conversation with your kids about the safety precautions certain apps have. Also, monitor who your child follows to lessen their exposure.
In addition, make sure your child’s account is in privacy mode by default, as many apps like TikTok are public.
TikTok also has a restricted mode. This can help limit content from those who might not be appropriate for children.
“Some people use it in a dangerous way so they’ve got to have that safety discussion," Greenawalt said. "But verify every once and a while. Have them come back and share what they posted.”
