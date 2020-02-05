‘I feel great:’ Florence man buys 3 lottery tickets, wins 3 times

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One Florence man had quite the lucky day.
He says he stopped at the Diya Food Mart on Boykin Avenue in Lamar and bought a lottery ticket that was a $15 winner.
He took that $15 and bought two more tickets. Those two tickets won $50 and $250,000.
He said after that stroke of luck he didn’t buy any more tickets.
“I feel great,” he told lottery officials. “It took the stress off.”
The Diya Food Mart is also a winner. The store will receive $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.