‘I feel great:’ Florence man buys 3 lottery tickets, wins 3 times
Source: SC Education Lottery
By WMBF News Staff | February 5, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 4:00 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One Florence man had quite the lucky day.

He says he stopped at the Diya Food Mart on Boykin Avenue in Lamar and bought a lottery ticket that was a $15 winner.

He took that $15 and bought two more tickets. Those two tickets won $50 and $250,000.

He said after that stroke of luck he didn’t buy any more tickets.

“I feel great,” he told lottery officials. “It took the stress off.”

The Diya Food Mart is also a winner. The store will receive $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.

