Horry County Council honors Green Sea Floyds’ state football championship team

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Back-to-back state football champs, the Green Sea Floyds Trojans, were recognized during Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting.
Several members of the team, along with head coach Donnie Kiefer, attended the meeting.
The team went 13-1 during the 2019 season and made it back to the Class 1A state title game. The Trojans beat Ridge Spring-Monetta 48-12.
PAST COVERAGE:
Kiefer voiced his gratitude for the opportunity to coach the Trojans to two state titles in two seasons.
“This is a great moment for us in the entire county. We apologize for not having more of the team here with us. We’re in the middle of basketball and baseball tryouts and at a small school, everybody plays everything. We are very thankful for this and your recognition,” Kiefer said to council.
About a week and a half ago, Kiefer announced he would be stepping down as head coach of the football team and will take on a new head coaching opportunity at West Ashley near Charleston.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.