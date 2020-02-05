‘Guns out of the wrong hands’: Deputies arrest violent felon on gun charges; 2 others charged

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County sheriff announced the arrest of three people on drug and gun charges.
Authorities searched a home on Candy Lane in the Florence area of Darlington County. During the search, investigators were assisted by deputies assigned to the Special Incident Response Team.
“Investigators located approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of crack, a gram of heroin, two rifles and ammunition,” said Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Once again, my Deputies did an excellent investigation to get these drugs off the streets and guns out of the wrong hands.”
Investigators arrested Tony Truett, 44, Keat Wingate, 43, and Keri Gainey, 44.
Truett faces several charges including three counts of convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm, along with drug possession and distribution charges.
Wingate is charged with trafficking meth, trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack.
Gainey is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
All three are in custody at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
