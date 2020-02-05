Georgetown police respond to shooting; 1 taken to hospital

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Georgetown.
Officers were called Wednesday to the incident near Merriman Road and Highmarket Street.
They said a person has been taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital, but that person’s condition has not been released.
Authorities are processing the scene at this time and investigating what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 911.
