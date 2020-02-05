Former Florence County sheriff charged with probation violation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone was served a warrant Tuesday night for violating his probation, according to officials.
Peter O’Boyle with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole Services said Boone violated his probation following his arrest Monday for second-degree domestic violence and ill-treatment of animals.
O’Boyle added another factor in charging Boone was his alleged use of a baseball bat during the incident.
A judge set a $10,000 bond for the second-degree domestic violence and ill-treatment of animals charges Tuesday. Boone was also ordered not to have contact with his family.
Back in January, Boone pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of misconduct in office charges.
The former sheriff was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to one day in jail. That day was already served when he was first arrested in April 2019.
Additionally, Boone was sentenced to five years’ probation, ordered to pay restitution of approximately $17,014, and required to attend drug and mental health counseling.
For the probation violation charge, Boone was given a $25,000 bond.
As of Wednesday morning, Boone remains behind bars at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
